Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered rain and rumbles through Wednesday

Coverage of showers and storms should be at minimum through mid morning with little activity expected. However, we’ve still got a front sliding through the area that will keep conditions unsettled through mid-week.

We’ll need to stay weather aware too as a threat for isolated strong to severe storms stretches along and east of the Kansas Turnpike. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats.

Clouds hold strong today and after mid morning there will be a gradual uptick in storm chances. The best chance for storms will be in South Central Kansas but the rest of the area won’t stay completely dry.

By afternoon we’ll likely see some redeveloping storms and this is when there will be a threat of isolated stronger storms. Storms will continue to ride the turnpike and points east through the evening.

Showers and storms will wane and track to the east during the overnight. We’ll be dry by Thursday and that’s what we can expect the rest of the week.

Clouds and rain around today will bring our high temps down into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy too.

Even though we’ll see a big drop in high temps compared to how we started the work week, lows won’t cool too much and will only dip into the 40s and 50s.

The rest of the week looks great with sun and warming temps back into the 80s by the weekend. Skies early next week look slightly unsettled with more clouds moving in and a slim chance for rain.