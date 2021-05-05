Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered rain chances linger Wednesday, temperatures warming into the weekend

Light showers have been sweeping through Kansas Wednesday morning.

More scattered chances for rain and rumbles exists into the afternoon and evening hours for some across the Sunflower State.

As the morning round of activity slowly moves to the east, more chances of rain and storms develops across Wyoming and Colorado which will eventually slip into western Kansas.

These showers and storms will linger into the evening hours.

While severe storm chances are very low, an isolated storm could produce some stronger wind gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph. A Marginal Risk for severe weather highlights much of western Kansas today.

As clouds filter in, and with added chances for rain throughout the day, temperatures will remain cooler than average for many as daytime highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures tonight will dip back down into the 30s and 40s.

The rain exits to the east Thursday morning leaving us with plenty of sunshine to filter in throughout the remainder of the day.

More chances for rain and rumbles continue into the end of the week and into the weekend.

There will be some instability and moisture to work with which will contribute to the potential for strong to severe storms Friday and Saturday before this storm system moves east Sunday.

Cooler temperatures linger into early next week as more chances for rain linger beyond the weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige