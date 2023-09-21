Scattered hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will dot the Kansas sky into this evening. A tornado watch is in effect for northwestern Kansas and southwest Nebraska through 10 this evening.

We will need to keep an eye on a small sliver of our viewing area along the Kansas/Nebraska state line from northwest Kansas into southwest Nebraska. Better dynamics in this region could result in a tornado or two.

These storms will track East into the overnight. A few showers and storms could also keep popping around the Wichita area through Friday morning.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s across the state.

Highs tomorrow will be warm again, mainly in the 80s.

High temperatures favor the 80s as a potent storm system moves out of the Rockies Friday into Saturday. Another round of strong to severe storms is pegged for the Plains Friday although Nebraska stands the higher chance of more organized activity.

We look to have a stout cap overhead that will squash storms as they try to form farther south. That said, if we can breach the cap then all forms of severe weather as possible. Winds will ramp up and moisture will stream our direction. Overall, Friday Football Fever looks to be in good shape.

Saturday still looks consistent for severe storms near and East of I-135.

All forms of severe weather are possible, including a tornado or two. Timing will need to be ironed out as storms could develop rather early by the lunch hour and quickly track to the east reaching further maturity in eastern Kansas.

This is a day to watch closely as additional details are nailed down.

This low pressure system tracks to the east late in the weekend and high pressure builds back in for us. This should shutdown our chances for rain as temps stay near the norm Sunday into early next week.

No huge drop in temps behind this feature except for the overnights. More towns farther northwest will get in on lows in the 40s. Unsettled weather may return the middle of next week with a quick shot for showers and storms. September looks to end on a warm note before another system arrives early in October. Rain chances the rest of the month will be highest in eastern Kansas with folks near the Kansas/Colorado state line receiving virtually nothing.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman