Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms around Wednesday, temperatures stay cool

Our latest system continues to track through the area bringing showers and storms. Western Kansas has dried out quite a bit while most of the rain is impacting Central and Eastern Kansas.

Winds behind the front are very strong and gusts are between 45 and 50 mph. As winds switch out of the north and northwest today they will stay gusty and filter cooler air into the area. Highs will only reach the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will gradually break in Western Kansas while Central and Eastern Kansas stays under gloomy skies. Rain impacts through the day look similar to this morning with most showers and storms in Central and Eastern Kansas. Despite hearing some rumbles of thunder, severe weather is not expected today.

There could be a few wrap-around showers through tonight but any lingering raindrops will mainly be to the east of Wichita Thursday. Moisture will continue to pull away from us.

With mainly dry and gusty conditions to the west today, high fire danger is starting to creep back into the southwest corner of the area. So far, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for only one of our counties (Texas) in Oklahoma.

This is also where a High Wind Warning will be in effect today. A Wind Advisory has been issued in portions of Central Kansas for Thursday. Central and Eastern Kansas will have gusty conditions through the end of the work week.

Winds will mainly be out of the north which will keep high temperatures cool in the 60s. A brief switch back out of the south will warm us a few degrees Saturday but then colder air starts to ooze into the area. Trick-or-treaters will not freeze but may want an extra layer underneath their costumes.

There may be some moisture late Sunday night and Monday night that will try to switch from raindrops to snowflakes as temperatures drop closer to freezing. This is the next weather maker that the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be watching closely. November starts with below average temperatures.