Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms linger into the weekend

The heat is building into the Sunflower State once again as daytime highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s.

A stalled out boundary to the north will help bring some relief from the heat as we step closer to the weekend as well as spark up showers and storms.

We will need to monitor for an isolated shower or storm that could be strong to severe throughout the afternoon and evening. A Marginal risk has been painted across the northern part of the state for damaging winds and large hail being our primary concerns with any strong to severe storms.

As temperatures rise through the afternoon, we will see our atmosphere unzip to widespread showers and thunderstorms through the evening.

Temperatures tonight will return to the 60s and 70s.

We may find a few isolated showers and storms possible overnight into Friday, but activity will be more hit or miss as we wrap up the work week.

By Saturday afternoon, a disturbance slides in from the north which will help to spark more showers and thunderstorms.

Added cloud cover and rain chances help to keep our temperatures a little cooler this weekend, returning daytime highs closer to average for this time of year. A more active pattern will linger into early next week keeping sunshine and clouds in the mix and daytime highs into the lower 90s and overnights back into the 60s and lower 70s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige