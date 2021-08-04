Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible, sparse coverage into the weekend

A hazy sky continues to keep air quality less than stellar in place tonight. It is still be tough to spend time outdoors this evening for those with sensitive respiratory concerns. Showers and storms are developing to the west and this feature will help to shift the wildfire smoke back to the north throughout Thursday.

The thickest of the smoke will continue to hug central into eastern Kansas this evening.

We need the rain and some is coming to select parts of the state. Scattered showers and a few downpours will keep popping over western Kansas through evening.

This activity should stay below severe thresholds. It will be spotty meaning some will benefit and others will lose out. As this wave works east overnight, any rain will weaken.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out overnight, but many spots look to remain dry as temperatures return to the 50s and 60s.

Added cloud cover will greet us Thursday morning along with scattered chances for rainy rumbles into the afternoon. Daytime highs will return to the 80s and 90s across the state.

Activity will blossom Thursday afternoon from central into eastern Kansas.

Once again this will be rather sparse and hopeful rain for our corn crops does not look promising out of this disturbance.

Temperatures will make great gains by Friday, soaring into the 90s with a few triple digits out west. Winds will begin to pick up and humidity levels will rise into the weekend. We will need to watch our far northwest counties. Due to the increase in temperature and wind with a reduction in moisture, fire weather concerns will grow starting Friday.

Friday night, a fast-moving wave will trigger a shot for showers and storms that will quickly move out by dawn Saturday.

Another chance favors central and eastern Kansas Saturday night into Sunday morning. I would not be shocked if we see a stronger storm or two from this activity. Areas north/northeast of Wichita stand the best chance for a decent dosage of rain.

Going forward, our rain chances look better during the overnights over the next week. Monday night into Tuesday morning, here comes another wave of storms that will impact northern Kansas. Next Wednesday night into Thursday morning also looks promising for a chance of rain. It is good to see the door opening to more unsettled weather.

Any leftover cloud cover or rainfall during the day will impact daily afternoon high temperatures. That said, we can easily bounce back to the 90s and triple digits during our peak heating hours from the weekend into much of next week. If model guidance comes to fruition down the road, we could be looking at another significant temperature drop that will reset us to the 80s by the middle of August.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman