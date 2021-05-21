Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return this weekend, temperatures heating up next week

Clouds broke through to sunshine today across the Sunflower State. Hope you were able to soak some of it in before more clouds and rain chances lie ahead of us this weekend.

Our next chance for storms comes together late tonight near the Colorado/Kansas state line. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across eastern Colorado this evening and will try to escape eastward after sunset.

An isolated storm or two may be strong to severe, capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for far western Kansas tonight.

After sunset, this activity will struggle to maintain strength leading to scattered showers dissipating overnight.

Lows will dip back down into the 50s and 60s across the state.

With more humidity on hand and added cloud cover, daytime highs Saturday will rest into the 70s and 80s, which is about average for this time of May.

Additional rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be possible at times throughout the weekend and into next week. As our next storm system comes together to the west, dynamics will be favorable for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible each afternoon this weekend.

A Slight Risk has been highlighted across northwest Kansas and southwestern Nebraska Saturday with a Marginal Risk encompassing more of western Kansas.

Any stronger storm will need to be monitored for the potential of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Scattered showers look likely for southcentral Kansas by midday Saturday while storms develop across eastern Colorado and western Kansas through the afternoon.

Remnant moisture and boundaries will linger across the Sunflower State Sunday to keep the rain and storm chance alive into the second half of the weekend.

Once again, western Kansas will see the redevelopment of thunderstorms by the afternoon where isolated storms may reach severe thresholds.

A Slight Risk has been expanded across more of northwestern Kansas with the Marginal Risk extending farther to the east into portions of central Kansas.

The only changes to this continued unsettled pattern will be to temperatures warming up next week.

As humidity lingers across most of the state, only western and northern Kansas may find relief in this department from time to time. Expect temperatures to be seasonable into the 80s for the end of May. Given abundant moisture and warmer temperatures, any rounds of thunderstorms next week will need to be monitored for a severe potential.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige