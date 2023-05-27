A boundary has set up just to our west this evening, causing thunderstorms to flare up from Montana all the way down to Mexico.

Strong storms will push along the Colorado/Kansas state line this evening as the boundary inches into the region. Most storms will lose energy as they move into Kansas, but a severe storm or two is not out of the question tonight.

Temperatures stay mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Spotty showers will reform in the early morning and lead us into Sunday morning.

You might want to grab the umbrella as you head out on Sunday, but not everyone will need it during the morning. Rainfall will be spotty, with hit-or-miss showers across the region through the early afternoon tracking.

Highs tomorrow climb into the 70s and 80s with winds out of the south. Some dry time will arrive in the afternoon before another round of storms arrives in the evening.

Storms bloom as our next wave of energy enters the region on Sunday night. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will track east through the overnight.

Storms could be strong to severe as they enter into the Sunflower State. A high chance for severe weather will be out west in the Slight Risk. All forms of severe weather are possible.

Rainfall will linger into Monday morning as showers track east across the state. Central Kansas will wake up to showers to start their Memorial Day.

Spotty showers will stay put in southcentral Kansas by Monday afternoon. You will want to keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out to the lake or the pool.

Temperatures on Memorial Day will start in the upper 50s and climb to the low 80s by the afternoon. Hit-or-miss rainfall will be the trend throughout the day, especially for central Kansas. Be sure to download the free KSN Storm Track 3 weather app, and you will be advised during your holiday festivities.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through the rest of the week. We are not expecting a washout, but similar to this weekend, showers will be spotty with plenty of dry time mixed in.

Temperatures will stay near or above our seasonal average through next weekend, despite the daily rain chances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll