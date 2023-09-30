Warm and windy conditions have been the trend so far for our Saturday. Highs reached into the 80s and 90s across the state, sitting over 10 degrees above the seasonal average in some places.

Showers and thunderstorms will bubble up this evening and move into western Kansas. The strongest storms will stay on the Colorado side of the state line, but a severe storm or two could push in our westernmost counties.

Moisture will arrive late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will stay in western Kansas and fall apart as they track east.

Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s overnight. Winds will stay steady out of the south, keeping temperatures toasty.

Tomorrow will be another warm day. Highs across western Kansas will reach the 80s while central Kansas bakes again with highs in the 90s.

Winds continue to stay strong out of the south through the end of the weekend. Gusts from 30 to 40 MPH are not out of the question, especially out west.

A few scattered showers will develop during the warmest time of the day. Rainfall will be hit or miss and will stay primarily in western Kansas.

The southwest corner of the region could see a strong storm or two that reaches the severe threshold. Strong winds and hail will be the primary concerns.

Despite the rain, temperatures stay hot this weekend thanks to the strong southerly flow that is locked in place. We finally will experience some relief from the heat as a strong boundary arrives Monday and pushes east through the middle of the week.

Storms will begin to blossom late Monday night and carry us into Tuesday morning. Winds stay southerly, but our next cold front is quickly approaching.

By Tuesday evening, the cold front will cut the state in half. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the boundary as it collides with the warm air mass that has lingered over the region. Not only will this finally bring some much-needed moisture to central Kansas, but it will also bring a welcomed cool down.

Temperatures finally feel like fall by the second week of October. We will settle into a chilly pattern just in time for Halloween activities to be in full swing.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 68 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain showers.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 69 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll