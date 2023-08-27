Temperatures sat below average for most of the state today with highs in the 80s. We will stay seasonal again tomorrow, but warmer temperatures will return over the course of the week.

Rain chances will skim the Colorado/Kansas state line late tonight. A sprinkle or two will be possible in northwest Kansas for those near the state line late tonight, but better chances arrive tomorrow.

Highs will warm slightly for the start of the week with highs in the 90s across central Kansas and the mid to upper 80s for the western half of the state.

Showers and storms push into the northwest corner of the region tomorrow. Showers will bring brief pockets of heavy rain to portions of western Kansas through the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will slowly climb this week. Highs start near our seasonal average, but as we look towards the weekend, we once again will flirt with the triple digits.

This warm is thanks to the return of the heat dome across the Plains. High pressure takes charge by Friday and will stay in control through the weekend, chasing away our rain chances.

But this bubble of high pressure will help drive the activity in the Gulf east as it moves closer to the United States. Tropical Storm Idalia formed this morning and is expected to reach Category Two strength before making landfall in Florida sometime late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will then be pushed up along the east coast and back out to sea, the heat dome preventing it from impacting our weather here in the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll