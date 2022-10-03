Scattered showers are pushing across the Colorado/Kansas state line this evening. Rain will stay in western Kansas this evening but will continue to move east over the next 24 hours.

Strong winds out of the south will continue for most of this evening. Pair that with dry conditions, and you get an elevated risk for wildfires. No outdoor burning today. Fire Weather Warnings are in place until 8 pm for the area in pink.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to mid-50s across the region. Those behind the boundary out west will see cooler conditions overnight as rain chances linger through the morning.

Showers continue to move east tomorrow through western Kansas and eventually bring rain to northcentral Kansas by the evening. The Wichita Metro will miss out on any moisture with this front, but Friday’s cold front holds more promise.

Highs tomorrow will range from the low 70s in the northwest to the mid-80s in southcentral Kansas. Those who see more sunshine will be warmer than those who see rainfall.

Temperatures will not waiver much with this first front, but the second one that arrives on Friday packs a big punch. Temperatures will fall into the 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s as we head into the weekend.

Rain chances arrive again on Friday, which puts us back near our average for precipitation for this time of year. While any rainfall we can get will be beneficial, it will not alleviate the extreme drought across the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 84 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll