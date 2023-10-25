We are not finished with our wet weather set-up yet. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall will linger into the overnight, finally ending early Thursday morning.

Additional heavy rainfall will be near and East of the Turnpike, where the most rainfall has been concentrated so far today.

Into the overnight, another 1″ to 3″ is not off the table near and East of the Turnpike. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for a handful of counties where the greatest flooding threat will remain through 1 AM Thursday.

Temperatures stay fairly mild overnight for Wichita, with chillier temperatures out west where a bit of clearing is expected overnight.

Fog will develop across western Kansas tonight, with a Dense Fog Advisory running through Thursday morning.

Drier conditions expected on Thursday with a gradual return to sunshine farther east. This will give us a boost to temps in the afternoon.

This will be brief before a potent cold front crosses Kansas from the northwest to the southeast through Friday morning. We will reach our daytime high temperature Friday extremely early in the day and settle into the 40s and 50s in the afternoon.

With this frontal passage, a few sprinkles and showers will get squeezed from the sky north of I-70, but struggle in the moisture department farther south.

Our active weather pattern continues this weekend. Arctic air stretches down the pipe into Kansas, keeping highs raw and cold in the 30s and 40s.

Moisture will return and widespread light rain will ramp up Saturday afternoon across much of the state. Temperatures into Saturday night will need to be monitored farther north and west for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.

Some snow will also mix in farther northwest but no accumulations are anticipated due to our warm ground. Travel could become slick Saturday night into Sunday morning due to this wintry mix and freezing temperatures. This system clears late Sunday with a cold high pressure system in control early to the middle of next week.

Temperatures for trick-or-treating will range from the 30s to the lower 40s. Some weather model guidance wants to go even colder Halloween evening! Layer up all costumes and prepare for an unusually cold time.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 48 Wind: S/N 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 31 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of a wintry mix.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman