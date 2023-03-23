Rain returns to the region late tonight as a low-pressure system tracks just off to our southeast. The bulk of this first round of moisture will miss the Sunflower State, with a few storms clipping the far southeast corner of the region.

A Marginal Risk has been issued for southeast Kansas this evening, as a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Scattered showers track across the state tonight, starting in western Kansas as our next boundary enters the state. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight.

Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s tonight with wind out of the north behind the passing front.

Rain will linger into the start of Friday, with spotty showers possible for those in northwest Kansas.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Hit-or-miss rainfall will be the case for much of Friday as pockets of rainfall track across the state. No need to cancel any Friday night plans as most of the region will be mostly dry.

The heaviest bands of moisture stay to our southeast in Oklahoma and Missouri, but we will still pick up some light rainfall totals through Friday night, with more moisture in store for the weekend.

The potential for snowfall arrives on Saturday for portions of northwest Kansas as temperatures drop below freezing. Snowflakes will mix in with the rainfall during the day, transitioning to mostly snowfall overnight as we see lows dip into the 20s.

There is still plenty of time for changes to the forecast, but so far, it is looking like there could be some snow accumulations to the northwest through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll