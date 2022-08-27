Scattered showers and thunderstorms are rolling through Kansas this evening.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and hail will be possible for isolated storms tonight. A Marginal Risk is in place from Southwest to Northeast Kansas as we could see a few isolated severe storms.

Rain follows us overnight for those in Central and Eastern Kansas while those out west will remain dry. Isolated storms could produce heavy rainfall at times.

Spotty showers linger for the morning on Sunday but will gradually dry out as we head towards the afternoon.

Temperatures spike tomorrow back into the mid and upper 90s thanks to the sunshine we will experience in the afternoon.

Our next rainmaker arrives on Monday. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast Monday evening, mainly for those in South Kansas.

We gradually dry out as we head into the middle of the week with temperatures hovering near 90 degrees through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll