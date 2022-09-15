Temperatures climb into the 80s by this afternoon, with showers and storm developing after 3 PM.

Rain will be scattered, with not everyone cashing in on the chance to see showers. Those who do see rain can expect to see less than a quarter of an inch of precipitation.

Isolated storms could become strong to severe at times, with pockets of heavy downpours, lightning, thunder, and potentially damaging winds gusting up to 60 MPH.

Rain will track east this evening and become more widespread later tonight. If you have any outdoor plans tonight, be sure to pack the rain gear.

Some showers will linger into the morning hours for those in central Kansas. Friday will be another day with highs in the 90s, and temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend.

The potential for strong strong return for northcentral Kansas on Saturday.

Storms will start to develop in the late morning, and we once again have the potential to see strong storms at times.

Temperatures spike as we head into the week, with highs inching back into the upper 90s, flirting with the triple digits. This is the official last week of summer, and it will definitely feel like it.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 69 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll