A line of storms is moving through northwest Kansas this morning, which has prompted more flash flood warnings for areas of southwest Nebraska already saturated from Thursday’s flash floods.

Those storms will continue to move east and gradually lose steam through the morning, with additional development in southwestern Kansas doing likewise. No severe weather is expected but some flooding may be possible for areas that saw excessive rain earlier this week.

A weak disturbance is passing through eastern Colorado today, and while not especially strong, it is providing just enough support to the storms to get them farther east, and that will persist into the afternoon as more storms redevelop during peak afternoon heating.

Storms will be more widespread today and a bit longer lived, so rain chances are higher statewide than they were yesterday. Still, even with better storm coverage, there will be winners and losers as far as rain is concerned today.

This does come with the threat of severe weather, mainly for large hail and damaging winds but a tornado or two is not totally off the table for western Kansas where a Slight Risk is in effect for today.

Highs today reach the upper 70s to low 80s with more cloudcover around during the day.

Tonight, lows drop to the 50s and 60s.

Memorial Day will return us to mostly dry conditions as that upper atmospheric wave departs the region. A few storms may still be possible, but in general we will see less storms for Monday.

Into the coming week, we keep low storm chances around through midweek before it looks like another upper level storm system will approach the area. This looks to provide an uptick in storm chances for late week around Thursday and Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62. Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.