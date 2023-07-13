A Tornado Watch has been issued for Hamilton, Stanton, and Morton counties in southwest Kansas through 9 PM this evening.

This joins a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that is in effect for far western Kansas through 11 PM Thursday. Strong storms will roll through the region over the next several hours.

The atmosphere is still juicy today. Overnight some parts of southeast Kansas picked up between 5″ and 8″ of rain! Goes to show you what goes up must come down and how our atmosphere is packed with moisture. We will have a few more chances for storms tonight and again Friday.

Storms overnight will develop in western Kansas. Damaging winds and hail are primary hazards with heavy rainfall.

A tornado cannot be ruled out to the High Plains this evening before a complex of heavy rain and thunder tracks southeast into Oklahoma.

This will skirt central Kansas before moving out of our viewing area.

Temperatures are slowly coming down before the grand finale of a cold front Friday that will bring another stormy complex capable of damaging winds and slightly milder air for the weekend.

Right now, storms look to be in limited supply this weekend from northern back to western Kansas. The Wichita Metro looks to stay dry until Sunday night. Highs will be in the 80s to lower 90s with a reduction in humidity.

Next week looks unsettled at times as disturbances track through the region. Temperatures are also squaring off to take a hotter position day after day. Temps will trend slightly above average except in locations impacted by more clouds and rain due to approaching disturbances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 76 Partly

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman