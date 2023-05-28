Scattered showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across the state this evening. Isolated storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main concerns. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out this evening.

Heavy rain will move through the region overnight. A few severe storms will be possible tonight, but most will only hear a rumble of thunder or two as severe weather is not expected to be widespread.

Lows fall into the 50s and 60s overnight, with winds staying out of the southeast. This will help bring warm, moist air into the region, aiding our rain chances for the next few days.

Skies will be fairly dry in the morning with a random shower here or there, but better chances for rainfall to arrive in the afternoon and evening.

Storms will be tomorrow driven by the energy in our atmosphere during the warmest time of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up in central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon and follow us into the evening. Make sure to have the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App downloaded to your phone so you can receive alerts while you are enjoying your holiday activities.

Temperatures will be on par with our seasonal average in the low 80s across the state. Southeasterly winds will continue to be the trend for several days and help keep temperatures warm.

Another wave of stronger storms arrives tomorrow night across western Kansas. Not nearly as widespread as we are seeing this evening, but a few storms could become severe.

Strong winds and large hail will be possible for the far northwest corner of the region.

Rain chances stay in the forecast for the rest of the week. Back-to-back days of hit-or-miss rain will be the trend, with plenty of dry time over the next several days.

Another wave of strong to severe storms arrive on Tuesday evening. Two areas of moisture will move through the region. Scattered showers will push through southcentral and southeast Kansas. Scattered storms across western Kansas will cross into the state late evening.

A few storms will cross the severe threshold in the Marginal Risk across the western half of the state.

Temperatures stay above average for the rest of the week. Highs will be toasty and help us feel like summer as we move into the first few days of June.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll