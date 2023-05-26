A complex of thunderstorms in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska produced some extreme local rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches this morning, prompting a flash flood emergency in Hitchcock County.

Those storms will move off and leave us mostly dry this afternoon, but a few isolated pop up showers will remain possible across Kansas. A more organized chance of storms will move in later tonight for far western Kansas as storms approach from Colorado.

Highs today will be warmest to the east in the low 80s, with 70s out west amid more cloudcover and potential for rain cooled air.

We remain warm and mostly dry through the Memorial day weekend with the highest storm chances remaining to the west. Scattered storm chances stick around through the coming week as we keep the moisture in place and temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.