A disturbance hanging around the area will spark new showers and thunderstorms during our peak heating hours today. Storms will be hit or miss and move slowly. This will allow them to be efficient at producing rain but only for those who win the lottery in this pattern.

Today is a much better opportunity to pick up rain across most of the state than we have seen this week. Much of the activity that blossoms will wane after sundown but storms to the west will keep churning into the overnight.

A storm or two West could also be strong for hail and high winds.

Lows tonight dip into the 50s and 60s with storms tapering off through the night.

A large area of high pressure will pull the strings for eastern and central Kansas into the holiday weekend. It is going to build back to the southwest. As it does, drier air will hold rain chances down for about two thirds of the state. That said, western Kansas will have an upslope effect, grabbing the moisture that it can and producing day after day of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms.

The extent of how far east convection or rain is Friday could rob central Kansas from moisture before that drier air really takes root.

It will not be cool under the influence of this drier air. It will actually be hotter than points West. Afternoon temps persist in the 80s here and some 90s could also show up into Memorial Day. Western Kansas will be milder due to more cloud cover and on/off rain chances.

The high to the east will lose hold on our region and open the door for more unsettled weather next week across the state. It will still be hit or miss as we nail down more specifics as we get closer to this time.

Temperatures will be warm during the overnights and seasonable during the day. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s without too much of a deviation in this summer-like stagnant pattern with little wind flow.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman