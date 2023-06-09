Another hot day coming up for Kansas as highs rise to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, but the heat won’t last too long as rain will start to cool things off in the early evening!

Showers and storms will bubble up as we hit peak afternoon heating today along a remnant frontal boundary along a line from South-Central to Northwest Kansas. These storms may produce some sporadic heavy downpours and a few hailstones.

Later in the evening, a more organized complex of storms races east from Colorado and makes a nocturnal trek across the Sunflower State from west to east. These storms will mainly pose a damaging wind threat but a few large hailstones will be possible.

For the threat of wind and hail, we have a marginal risk of severe weather in effect for Wichita with a Slight Risk for southwestern Kansas. Tornadic activity outside of a couple of landspouts is not expected.

More rounds of showers and storms will accompany a stronger cold front as it approaches Saturday, keeping storm chances alive through the weekend. Afternoon highs will also cool a bit to the lower 80s by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.