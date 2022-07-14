The heat amplifies through week’s end and heat alerts are posted. Please make sure you are taking care of yourself, the little ones and your furry friends as this dangerous heat dome overspreads the region.

Later this evening, a few storms will bubble up near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. These should stay below severe thresholds but brief gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are possible.

A boundary slides south on Friday. This will be an absurdly hot day above 100 as the air compresses ahead of the front causing temps to spike.

Heat Advisories are in place through Friday evening for a good chunk of central into western Kansas. This is where the most dangerous heat is expected to be, especially when you factor in the humidity.

The morning feels humid but then dew points mix out by the afternoon for a drier heat. Friday evening another round of isolated showers and storms will form out west and up north. More miss than hit is the flavor of the evening as temps cool aloft allowing this to transpire.

This boundary still floats around Saturday. South of it baking as the air compresses bringing afternoon highs above 100. In the evening, we have a stronger atmospheric disturbance that will spark another round of scattered showers and storms. Southern Kansas is in a better position to see any rain along with the Wichita area into the overnight. This will remain the hit or miss nature.

Sunday looks to cool by a few degrees as this not as hot front fizzles out. Next week the upper-level high pressure across the west builds back and brings dangerous heat day after day near the century mark and beyond. By the middle of next week, there may be a weakness on the northern fringe of this, allowing a renewed chance for isolated storms and a slight dip in temps. The extent of this will need to be watched.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman