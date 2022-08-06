Dangerous heat is the name of the game today across the entire Sunflower State. Heat Advisories are in place through Saturday evening for most of our Kansas counties, minus far western parts of the state. The Advisory is the area we are concerned with for feels-like temperatures reaching 110 degrees thanks to moderate humidity levels.

Real temperatures will climb over 100 degrees for all of us by the afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with fairly windy conditions. This will make it feel like we are inside a hair dryer yet again.

Late Saturday we will keep an eye on far northwestern Kansas for a few showers and storms as an approaching boundary begins to work in. Coverage will remain spotty.

An isolated cell could be on the stronger side to the northwest as a Marginal Risk is now in place.

That boundary is going to offer another shower and storm chance on Sunday to the northwest, but as the front slowly slides to the southeast during the day, it could help spark another few storms into south central Kansas as well. This does not look like a widespread event and chances will be slim.

Even if we miss out on a good rain, we will see a bit of relief by Monday. Temperatures drop a bit closer to average in the lower to mid 90s. Those to the north will likely even tap into the upper 80s for this time. It is short lived as most of us are back into the upper 90s later on next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 101 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears