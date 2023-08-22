Excessive heat continues to be the story through Friday with persistent triple digit afternoon highs.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in place from central into eastern Kansas to account for heat indices up to 115 degrees.

We also have a Heat Advisory in effect for Furnas County, Nebraska, and Comanche County, Kansas, through Thursday evening.

Since it is so warm, windy and dry in the northwest, Cheyenne, Sherman and Dundy counties are under a Red Flag Warning for an increased risk for wildfires through early Tuesday evening. We need the rain and will not get any help until Friday.

The dome of this high pressure system will morph the rest of the week. The heat will slowly start to retreat and get pushed away by a cold front this weekend.

On Friday, a batch of rain and storms will align along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. At this time, instability looks meager which means chances for severe weather look low. This front will sit across Kansas this weekend as more disturbances travel overhead.

There will be another round of rain and storms Saturday night followed by Sunday night. Some communities will benefit, others may miss the moisture connection.

We all get a break from the horrendous heat with a temperature drop from 15 to 20 degrees.

We will try to grab any rain we can because next week looks dry and seasonable. The pattern might come alive at the end of next week, but weather model guidance is not in agreement on this resolution yet.

The tropics have thrived the last few days with multiple systems in the Atlantic. This morning, Tropical Storm Harold came ashore in the southern tip of Texas. This will keep trucking to the west/northwest, weaken and get absorbed into the Monsoonal flow over the Four Corners of the country.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 103 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 104 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman