Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scorching temperatures eventually throttle down

The heat plagues our region. Through Thursday, high temperatures across Kansas will be dangerously hot, ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s in most communities.

Heat Advisories have been extended through Thursday evening where portions of central and eastern Kansas expect heat indices from 103° to upwards of 108°.

Humidity levels are higher farther east with select dew points in the 70s which is a steam bath. Winds are stronger, aiding in that furnace feeling.

In western Kansas and to the north, there is a slim chance for an isolated storm this evening. Anything that develops will be dead by sunset.

Wednesday evening offers up a better shot for showers and thunderstorms out west. Some could be strong. This activity will track to the northeast and northern Kansas may see a random raindrop before this wave fades into the overnight.

A boundary will focus attention for more storms Thursday and Friday from western Kansas, arcing through areas near and north of I-70.

Another round of storms will fire out west Saturday evening. Sunday night into Monday still stands as a better shot for rain around the Wichita area as this boundary finally pushes through. Severe weather will need to be monitored with any of these chances.

Once this front passes through, highs will drop to the 80s and lower 90s early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman