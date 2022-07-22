Aside from a random shower or two through midday, most of us are dry and warm for Friday. By the afternoon we will notice those temperatures soaring above average yet again with highs back to the upper 90s and lower 100s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions at times.

We turn our attention to the west for a few sprouting thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Again, coverage looks spotty, but any storm will give a healthy dose of rain.

A cell or two could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and some small hail. The best chance lies in north central and northwest Kansas where a marginal risk has been painted.

Some of our latest model guidance is starting to throw some rain out in northwest Kansas in the evening hours on Saturday. Severe weather does not look on the table, but expect a few off and on showers that way into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Heat will be the main story through the weekend however. Heat Advisories are in place for Friday and Saturday for a good chunk of the state.

We will see those temperatures soar to the lower 100s through Sunday.

A front begins to move in for the northern portion of the state Sunday night, but it does not look to offer much heat relief for the Wichita area until Thursday.

Expect some off and on slim and spotty storm chances in the region starting late Sunday to the west. Then, the entire state will have some chance through Wednesday, especially during the evenings and overnights. No reason to get too excited yet, as I know many of us need the rainfall.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18



Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears