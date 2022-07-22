Feeling like a broken record with this forecast. Hot temperatures continue to plague the Sunflower State as we once again sit above the 100-degree mark for most of the weekend. Tomorrow will be another scorcher with highs across the area expected to be over 100 degrees.

Heat advisories for most of the region through Saturday. Temperatures in the triple digits paired with dew points in the mid to upper 60s will result in feels like temperatures over 105 degrees. Even those not under a heat advisory need to be cautious over the weekend because this heat is no joke.

Drink plenty of water, do not leave pets outside for extended periods, and make sure you check the backseat before you lock your car.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up this evening for those in Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska.

A Marginal Risk is in place for this region as any storms that do pop up could produce strong winds and hail.

The rest of the state looks to remain dry overnight. A cold front will arrive Saturday evening. This front will not be bringing relief to everyone, however. It will sink into Northwest Kansas and push temperatures back into the 90s by Sunday. The front will start to pump the breaks through and not quite reach into the southern portion of the state, where we will remain in the triple digits. This also means that rain chances will stay to the northwest tomorrow evening as showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire up along the frontal boundary during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Some of these storms could produce strong winds and small hail. An unsettled pattern lingers as we head into the start of the week, with off-and-on showers possible.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll