Storm Track 3 Forecast: Searching for heat relief

Tuesday will likely be one of, if not THE hottest day of the year. Most of the state will reach the low triple digits by the afternoon. The sun is shining strong out there as well. Thanks to an influx of moisture from the south, it is going to feel very humid out there also.

A Heat Advisory is in place for the eastern half of Kansas through Thursday evening. This is where the focus of the humidity is going to be. Real temperatures exceeding 100 degrees but our feels like temperatures likely climb towards the 110 mark.

Practice heat safety. Limit time outdoors to early morning and late evening. Drink more water than you think you need. Wear loose fitting and light colored clothing.

A slim thunderstorm chance sticks around for the next few days. This would be one or two random afternoon cells popping up from all of the heat and humidity. If you see a stray storm, it would not last long. Generally expect mostly sunny skies and a few clouds over the next few days.

The best chance for a thunderstorm comes across northwest Kansas late Tuesday and Wednesday. A few storms could also bubble up out west come Wednesday evening.

Our highs stay hot through Thursday, but a little relief follows for the weekend. We can expect lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday. A bigger front should swing through offering some storm chances on Sunday and then dropping us to the upper 80s by the start of next week.