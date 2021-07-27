Storm Track 3 Forecast: Searching for some relief from the heat

A hot start to our Tuesday to say the least. As we head into the early afternoon, our temperatures are already in the upper 80s and low 90s. Thanks to an abundance of moisture in the region, our feels like temperatures have climbed above 100 for some. Dew points sit in the mid 70s this afternoon in south central Kansas. This is about is high as they get!

We are looking at a hot and muggy afternoon. Most of us will see mid 90s with some upper 90s sprinkled in. This is just the beginning. A Heat Advisory stays in effect until Thursday evening for a good chunk of northern, eastern and central Kansas. This is wheat heat indices could climb towards 105-110. Sedgwick county is included.

A stray thunderstorm could bubble up this afternoon, but chances look very low. Activity would be very isolated.

High pressure has locked in, giving us abundant sunshine and also locking some of this heat at the surface. This is generally going to be the pattern as we head through the next few days. Most of us will climb to the upper 90s and low triple digits through Saturday.

We will keep our fingers crossed for SLIGHT relief as we head into the second half of the weekend. It looks like lower 90s return to the forecast, which is closer to average for this time of year. A few thunderstorms are possible, but right now we are not seeing good enough signs to put precipitation chances back in the forecast just yet. That could definitely change.

Stay cool, stay hydrated. -Meteorologist Warren Sears