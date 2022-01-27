A quick-moving system will dive to our southwest today. Minimal moisture available means some light flurry and drizzle activity will be possible across parts of Kansas.

The better potential will rest across the Kansas/Colorado state line and into eastern Colorado. Many will stay dry as this system passes through.

Instead, it will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds as high-level cirrus clouds increase across the state today.

Expect daytime highs to rest into the 30s and 40s for many this afternoon as winds turn back out of the north.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the single digits where the snowpack remains in place across northwestern Kansas to the teens with a few lower 20s in the mix.

We are wrapping up the work week with abundant sunshine which will stick with us through the weekend. This mixture of sunshine and winds back out of the south will help temperatures bounce into the 50s and 60s through early next week.

The heat does not linger as a strong cold front takes center stage on Tuesday which will not only usher in an Arctic chill, but also better moisture across our region.

Due to warmer temperatures initially, rain will be possible farther to the south Tuesday before a transition to a wintry mix and snow by Wednesday.

This system will provide some beneficial moisture for the state. We will continue to iron out the details in the days to come. On the other side of this system, the arctic chill looks to linger across the region limiting our rebound through the end of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige