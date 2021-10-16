Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonable for the middle of October under abundant sunshine this weekend

After a chilly start to the morning, this afternoon felt seasonable for this time of the year. Several locations experienced their first freeze of the fall season.

Daytime highs sat into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

High pressure is building in helping to keep our sky sunny and deep blue.

Expect another chilly night in store, though a little warmer due to a light southerly breeze leaving temperatures into the 30s and 40s Sunday morning.

Temperatures will increase some Sunday afternoon with more folks able to rebound into the mid 70s.

Winds will also start to pick up across western Kansas. Despite recent rainfall, the ground still remains dry with drought conditions persisting in this part of the state. Any outdoor burning is not advised this weekend into early next week as gusty winds and warmer temperatures make a return.

Winds will continue to pick up out of the south Monday and Tuesday, gusting at times in excess of 30 MPH. This occurs as we wait for our next storm system to gather organization.

A cold front looks to arrive in northwestern Kansas Tuesday bringing a reset to our temperatures behind the front. Moisture return ahead of this next system continues to look minimal.

Central into eastern Kansas look to benefit most from passing showers that develop ahead of the front Tuesday night into Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals do not look impressive either with those that do find rain looking at totals around 0.25” or less.

Temperatures will return to the 80s in some parts of the state briefly early in the week. The 60s return on the other side of the front. This will lead to more fall-like days and nights into the upcoming weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige