The cold front has tracked well to our south today, keeping clouds and a few showers near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

A few showers have also bubbled up along the Kansas/Colorado state line but will not survive past sunset.

The heat dome slowly builds backs into the region this week. Many more 90-degree and dry days ahead.

Tomorrow will be near average with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly clear skies will be the main story across the Sunflower State.

A few more 100s will be possible by mid-week to the north before the pattern starts to breakdown Thursday night into Friday.

This is when the door opens to more chances for rain and storms into the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman