Plenty of sunshine is back across the region. This sunshine is not only helping to melt away more of our snowpack, but it will also bring back some warmth to the area.

Snow melting will add a bit more low-level moisture back to our area. One thing we will need to watch for will be patchy freezing fog both Sunday morning and potentially again Monday morning. Our main area of concern will be our counties situated around the Turnpike where our deeper snowpack remains.

Slick spots between the refreezing of melting snow and the potential for freezing fog will need to be monitored once again. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper teens and 20s.

We will be tracking a weak cold front passing through the region Sunday. This front will turn winds back out of the north and add a few more clouds to our sky, but this front will not impact our temperatures significantly if at all in some parts of the state.

Expect daytime highs to climbing into the 40s Sunday afternoon.

Several cold fronts will pass through the Sunflower State over the next several days. While our weather pattern itself will remain more active through much of next week, moisture will be lacking leaving us with a dry sky and mild temperatures.

At most, it looks to be just an increase in cloud cover that we will notice most days through the second half of the work week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige