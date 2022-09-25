A weak cold front swept through the state allowing for a cooler Sunday across the state! Most of us are seeing a cool and crisp start, giving way to afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This is pretty standard for this time of year. You will notice low humidity levels and a moderate breeze out of the north.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the end of the weekend. Clear skies carry us into tonight as high pressure drives our weather pattern. Lows tonight will be crisp in the 40s and lower 50s. Winds loosen.

This is a quiet and relatively warm stretch of weather. You know it is going to be quiet when we break out the Car Wash Forecast! It will be a great week to wash that dusty car.

Expect plenty of sunshine this week. Temperatures will bounce around from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. This will be near or slightly above average for this time of year. Winds pick up at times over the next seven days but our sky stays dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears