Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonable today, wintry feel on the way

Yesterday’s clouds have broken apart and clear sunrises kicked off our Sunday morning.

The lack of clouds result in a lack of insulation, which means temperatures are on the cold side this morning. Temperatures will inch closer to seasonal with the warmth from the sunshine. We will be in the 60s for a high today.

Conditions Monday will be determined by a cold front that will make an appearance to the north tomorrow.

Those behind the front will be in the 30s and 40s with clouds and a strong wind from the north, but communities ahead of the front can expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s with sunshine. Snow will start north and track south late on Monday.

By the Tuesday morning commute, snow will reach near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Freezing temperatures are likely. This will slow down traffic for some.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning. The northern half of the state will accumulate more snow than the rest. A trace of snow is possible into Wichita and near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

Temperatures tumble to the 40s and 50s until the later half of the week.

As we wake up Wednesday morning, temperatures will still remain on the cooler side. Another Freeze Watch has been issued through Wednesday morning.

A warmer system tracks through Thursday/Friday. Showers and storms are expected to end the work week.

Temperatures finally climb to about normal in the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend.