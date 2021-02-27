Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonable wrap up to the weekend, mild air holds steady into early March

A dry line provided heighted fire concerns today in western Kansas along with a big boost in temperatures, while the moisture out ahead of that boundary locked clouds into place across the eastern half of the state leaving a wind range of temperatures this afternoon.

As the boundary approaches central Kansas tonight it may help to kick up a line of scattered showers and an embedded thunderstorm this evening.

Better rain/storm chances look to sit into far southeastern Kansas.

Before the boundary moves through, another round of fog will be possible along and east of the I-135 corridor tonight.

Lows will drop back down into the 20s and 30s overnight.

The strong, gusty winds that were in place today will come down in intensity Sunday as winds out of the north and northwest usher in some cooler, but more seasonable, air for the second half of the weekend. Afternoon highs will be into the 40s and 50s.

We will take a hit with the temperatures Sunday but rebound quickly through the first week of March. These ups and downs with the temperatures will be due to a couple weather systems passing through or close by the Sunflower State.

The first system comes slides by Monday night into Tuesday and could bring some rain/snow to southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. The second system is forecast to move through by the end of the work week and could bring a slightly better chance for more widespread rain.

It looks like we will leave the arctic air behind us in February and start March on an active, but seasonable note.