What a beautiful start to the day! Temperatures were able to fall into the 50s and lower 60s for most of us this morning. It was a nice glimpse of fall with lower humidity and a crisp feel.

Highs eventually make a warmer run by this afternoon, but stay right around average for this time of year. We can thank the winds coming in out of the northeast for that. Expect a wide mix of upper 80s and a few lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies grace us again through Sunday.

A random shower or storm is possible mainly along and east of the Kansas Turnpike in the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Most of us unfortunately stay dry.

This is an incredibly dry stretch of weather. Most of our model guidance highlights those to the east for a good stream of moisture. The central plains will be the dry spot, which means our drought will only worsen.

Overall temperature trends keep us slightly above average over the next week and likely beyond. It will not be horribly hot, but you will definitely feel a late summer sizzle.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 64 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears