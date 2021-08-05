Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonably warm Thursday with spotty rain around

It is nice to see some rain on Storm Tracker Radar this morning even though it is light and widely scattered. As rain tracks west to east it will depart Western Kansas by sunrise.

The better chance of rain during the day will be between Central and Eastern Kansas but will also be hit or miss. Some new showers and storms develop during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected even though an isolated rumble is possible.

Any rain around will help improve air quality a bit but the smoke and haze will not be completely gone.

High temperatures will be seasonably warm again in the 80s and 90s. There have been very few complaints about these temperatures over the last few days but we will begin to heat up more after today.

As we go through the evening we will gradually dry out under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be mild in the 60s.

We will heat up into the middle to upper 90s starting tomorrow. Humidity will gradually rise over the coming days but will not be oppressive so hotter temperatures will not feel too steamy. The driest air will be to the west.

Another front will approach late Friday and spark a shower or storm first to the northwest. A chance of rain will spread into more of our counties during the night and Saturday.

As the front tracks through it will spark some isolated stronger storms late in the afternoon and evening so we will need to stay weather aware over the weekend. Hail and damaging gusts are the main storm threats.

Skies are looking slightly unsettled between the early to middle part of next week where there could be a shower or storm around. Highs will stay toasty in the 90s but there are some hints of cooler temperatures late next week.