We enjoyed a much cooler Sunday as northerly winds brought cool, dry air into the region. It was breezy at times, with peak wind gusts across the area ranging from 20 to 30 MPH.

Temperatures remain cool overnight, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s by sunrise. We will have a fall-like morning before the heat of the day gets going. You might want to send the kids off to the bus stop with a sweatshirt, but they will not need it by recess.

Highs tomorrow reach back into the low 80s for much of the Sunflower State. Temperatures will be a few degrees above our average, with plenty of sunshine this time of year.

We will see temperatures fluctuate this week from the low to mid-80s. While we are still trending above average, temperatures will be much more comfortable than what we saw last week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:Tonight:

Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll