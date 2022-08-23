We can copy and pastes yesterday’s forecast for today. Temperatures in the low 90s with mostly clear skies will be the story today.

Highs will inch towards the mid-90s as we look towards the middle of the week as we add a few degrees.

High pressure off to our west will keep us dry for the workweek but this ridge will start to break down by the weekend.

Rain chances approach the Sunflower State starting late Friday evening and showers will follow us into the weekend. Northwest Kansas will have the best shot of seeing rain on Friday while the rest of us will have to wait for the boundary to continue east.

Showers will follow along with a cold front advancing from Western Kanas into Central Kansas on Saturday. We are not looking at a washout as storms will be scattered throughout the weekend but the rain will be much welcomed across the state.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll