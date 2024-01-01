Happy New Year’s Day! Temperatures have been cool across the region, ranging from the 30s to the 40s. Skies became sunnier in western Kansas by the afternoon, which is why temperatures out the direction were much warmer than in central Kansas.

Overnight, temperatures will drip back into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

We will steadily return to our seasonal norm by tomorrow with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. Winds will return from the north through the evening.

Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s for the first half of the week. By Friday, we fall back into the 30s as our next cold front tracks into the state.

Cloud cover will build back for Tuesday, but our next boundary will not arrive until the weekend. Moisture will begin in western Kansas late Thursday night as the boundary inches closer. We will see a wintry mix as temperatures will be near freezing as this system tracks into the state.

Rain and snow will push across the Sunflower State on Friday, becoming widespread through the morning. Moisture clears through the evening, with the low quickly exiting by Saturday. Northwest Kansas stands the best chance of seeing any accumulations of snowfall as they will be the first to drop below freezing.

Temperatures will stay cold for the weekend, with highs in the 30s thanks to the northerly winds filtering in behind the passing boundary.

Another system looks to arrive at the beginning of next week as an unsettled pattern takes hold.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 45 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll