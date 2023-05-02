Temperatures across the Sunflower State reach into the 70s this afternoon and will be on par with our seasonal average. Plenty of sunshine will be the story today, with southerly winds across western Kansas and northerly flow in central Kansas.

Spotty showers will move across southwest Kansas overnight. Rain will be hit or miss, and this is just the start of the unsettled pattern that will take over for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight with increasing cloud cover. Winds will be light this evening but pick up on Wednesday.

Winds increase for the middle of the week and help temperatures jump into the 80s by Thursday. Above-average temperatures stick around through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Wednesday also brings another round of showers to the region. Moisture will move across southwest Kansas tomorrow afternoon, tracking east through the evening.

Stronger storms arrive Thursday evening. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall will be widespread across the region, but we are not expecting a significant amount in terms of rainfall totals.

Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns on Thursday. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially for the portion of southcentral Kansas that is under the Slight Risk.

Isolated showers remain in the forecast through the weekend as this unsettled pattern continues to usher moisture into the region.

The next best chance of significant rainfall will arrive overnight Sunday into the start of the workweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 73 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: N/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll