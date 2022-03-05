We have quite the warm start to the day across the Sunflower State. Many of those to the south and east are enjoying 50s and 60s already, but those to the northwest are feeling the effects of the cold front already. Most of those out west will see their warmest temperatures of the day this morning as the front continues to move through.

We have incredibly high fire danger today for almost the entire state of Kansas. Strong winds and dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. Burning is NOT advised today.

On top of that, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through the morning for southwest Nebraska. I think northwest Kansas can get in on this light wintry mix as well. Accumulations would only be minor. Light glazing of ice is possible.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the morning and afternoon across central and eastern Kansas. Storms will stay below severe limits.

The better severe chance on Saturday will stay off to our northeast, mainly across northern Missouri and Iowa where they could see strong storms and a few tornadoes.

Another wave of rain is possible heading into Sunday. Most of us in central and eastern Kansas have a better chance for rain, with some light snow possible out west. Those in south central and southeast Kansas could see a nice soaking rainfall. Do you rain dance!

3/5/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S/W 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears