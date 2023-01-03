The storm system responsible for snow, freezing rain, rain and Monday’s Tornado Watch for counties in the southeastern part of Kansas is lifting away from us.

Snowfall was fruitful for some in the northwest with amounts ranging from a couple inches to around seven.

Rainfall was not much but more beneficial for our extreme southeast counties, specifically Elk and Chautauqua counties.

Winds wrapping around this low pressure system will ease this evening. Cloud cover will be more difficult to break apart farther north until this low can track farther away from us. Lows will be colder where snowpack resides in the northwest. A chilly night for all but still pales in comparison to the Arctic blast back in December.

Temperatures stay far away from reaching that magnitude through the middle of the month. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees Wednesday and keep increasing little by little to end the abbreviated workweek.

Conditions look dry going forward. January is typically a dry month for us. A few showers may try to form to the east of our viewing area Friday night into Saturday morning.

Any hints of additional moisture do not pop up until the end of next week. Highs will be seasonable from the 40s into the 50s. Winds will not be terribly strong after this evening which will allow us time to take down our Christmas decorations in manageable weather conditions if they have not been taken down already.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman