Storm Track 3 Forecast: Several more rounds of storms expected

The Goodland National Weather Service conducted its storm survey of the Selden Tornado today. They rated the tornado an EF-1 with winds around 110 MPH. Over the last 24 hours, we had 17 preliminary reports of tornadoes in western Kansas.

Two areas from the northwest corner to south central Kansas have picked up some rain today, but we are not finished yet!

Attention will be on a boundary that is shifting south this evening. New storms have developed over northcentral Kansas, prompting Severe T-Storm Warnings for hail and high winds. Additional storms will form this evening to the southwest.

A Slight Risk wraps around Wichita to Hutchinson back southwest to Beaver, Oklahoma.

Storms will weaken and fall apart overnight. Wednesday will offer up lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures before activity blossoms yet again.

The severe threat is more widespread late Wednesday. An Enhanced risk (orange) is for Norton, Phillips, and Smith counties through Nebraska, primarily for damaging winds. A large chunk of the state is in a Slight Risk (yellow) for severe weather.

By evening, isolated storms are likely out west where all hazards, including isolated tornadoes, are possible. At the same time, there will be a complex of severe storms that will march southeast out of Nebraska.

A leftover boundary will then bring another round of strong to severe storms Thursday evening to our southcentral and southeastern communities. All forms of severe weather are on the table Thursday evening.

The position of the boundary will be key Friday and focused to the southwest for storms.

Areas west also stand the best chance for storms over the weekend. Severe weather is possible and anybody with outdoor plans for the holiday weekend needs to be weather aware.

The axis for the greater concentration of storms will shift to the east closer to Wichita Sunday into Memorial Day.

If models come to fruition, we may be setting up for a drier stretch of weather the middle to end of next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman