Storm Track 3 Forecast: Several more rounds of storms expected

Showers will bring a heavy downpour with lightning and small hail this afternoon. These thunderstorms should remain below severe threshold. Highs this afternoon will reach the 70s and 80s. The amount of moisture in the air, will create a muggy feel that we have experienced all week. This moisture will also help fuel storms this evening. Storms will fire up shortly before sundown. All hazards are on the table. The tornado risk is low. The greater risks will be large hail and strong wind.

Tomorrow will bring more widespread severe concerns. We will again monitor strong storm development beginning in the afternoon through the late night. Everyone will have a risk for severe storms, but the greatest risk will be in our northern counties. Norton, Phillips, and Smith county are included in the Enhanced risk, which will have the best chance for the strongest storms.

This active pattern is focused in our south central and southeastern counties for Thursday. Storms will turn severe again as they track to the south. Have a backup plan for your evening plans this week due to the inclement weather.