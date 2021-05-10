Storm Track 3 Forecast: Several rounds of rain and cooler temperatures

It has been a very rainy start to the day. Those that aren’t getting the rain are surrounded by clouds. Because of this wet weather, temperatures will be on the cooler side. Wind from the north will make it feel even colder. Expect several rounds of rain this week. Another push of showers will come through Tuesday. Those headed to the Wind Surge home opener will want to wear their rain gear. Showers finally wrap up on Wednesday. Temperatures slowly climb with more sunshine later in the workweek. By the start of the weekend, storm chances are likely again.