Storm Track 3 Forecast: Several rounds of snow to start the work week

Patchy drizzle may create a slick morning commute for some. Temperatures are well above freezing for our south central counties so I am not expected icy spots on the road with the exception of maybe an overpass or bridge. Cooler conditions out west could result in icy patches.

The bigger show of moisture will come later today and through the early morning hours tomorrow. Widespread snow and rain showers will cover the state with a better chance of snow to the north and rain to the south, but our southern counties are not exempt from snowfall. A lightning strike and rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out in the south either.

Accumulation looks impressive to the north with over 6 inches of snow.

Ice will also be a concern for our central communities.

This will create a very slick commute for those who are out on Monday morning. Snow will continue through the afternoon, but slowly decrease intensity later in the day Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Advisories are in place for a good portion of our viewing area through the start of the work week. These alerts extend for several days because of another round of snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The wintry weather does not stop there. We have another chance for snow on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday. This is a week to watch road conditions due to the multiple rounds of inclement weather.

Temperatures warm back up on Thursday and Friday. More sunshine is expected ahead of another slim rain chance on Saturday.