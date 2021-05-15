Storm Track 3 Forecast: Several rounds of storms parade through the weekend

Many are waking up to the rumble of thunder and strike of lightning. The rain came down hard with small hail this morning. This system will continue its track to the east, out of our area by the mid-morning.

Similar to yesterday, a few sprinkles or a light shower is possible throughout the day, but most will stay dry until this evening with mostly cloudy skies.

Depending on where the boundaries set up will determine where storms initiate this evening. The timing again looks to be late in the afternoon/evening, after 5.

Storms will begin with isolated supercells at first then congeal into a line as it tracks east. Overnight storms are likely to last into the morning again.

The biggest hazards will be wind and hail. The tornadic threat is more promising out west, specifically southwest.

A Slight risk is highlighted in yellow for the areas with the strongest storms expected.

This could shift depending on the setup of the boundary this afternoon. We don’t go long without storms. As one exits our area Sunday mid morning to early afternoon, another round will form out west in the afternoon.

Again, all hazards are on the table with the greatest tornadic threat out west. We have a Slight risk to the west for both tonight’s storms and tomorrow’s.

The active pattern continues into the weekend and we will want to keep the umbrella and rain jacket around for the majority of the workweek. Because of the consistent rounds of rain, temperatures will struggle to warm. We are in the 70s today, then upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow. This is where we will stay for the week until Thursday and Friday when temperatures get bump up.