Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe potential for some, eventually cooling down

It is no secret…these temperatures have been intense. We are expected yet another hot and humid day across the state with highs reaching the upper 90s and lower triple digits for Tuesday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect until Wednesday evening for the eastern half of Kansas. This does include Sedgwick county. This advisory is for the threat of heat indices reaching 105-110+ which is very dangerous to be out in. Make sure you limit those outdoor activities to early morning and late evening.

We have a weak boundary moving through the state, and that boundary will continue to be the focus for a few showers and storms today. A storm or two is possible during the day up north, but once we allow peak afternoon heating to occur, I think more storms will fire up and could be strong.

Hail and gusty winds would be the main threat with any cell that goes severe. We are mainly focused on central and north central Kansas for this activity, but a few storms across southwest Kansas are also a possibility.

These storms do not look widespread, but keep an eye on that radar if you have outdoor evening plans. A few more storms could bubble up on Wednesday, but as of now severe weather does not look to be a main concern.

We eventually score some much needed relief heading into the weekend. Lower 90s return, which is a welcomed change from the upper 90s and low triple digits. A few slim storm chances will be sprinkled throughout.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears